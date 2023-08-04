Haryana’s work education instructors continue to agitate in Panchkula

The ongoing fast unto death by Haryana’s work education instructors, employed under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in government schools, entered Day 2 on Thursday. President of the protesters’ committee, Rajat Bhatt said continuous indifferent treatment by the education department had caused anger among the employees and forced them to take such extreme step. (HT Photo)

They are protesting at the ground behind Shiksha Sadan, Sector 5, regarding their demand for implementation of 2013 Bylaws and grade pay.

President of the protesters’ committee, Rajat Bhatt said continuous indifferent treatment by the education department had caused anger among the employees and forced them to take such extreme step. “We met the officials concerned several times regarding the demands but to no avail,” he added.

“All employees directly recruited under Samagra Shiksha, apart from work education instructors, have benefits of 2013 Bylaws and grade pay. Even the salary of vocational teachers recruited through various companies also increased to ₹32,000, whereas, the wage of work education instructors got a raise of only ₹5,000 in the last nine years,” he added.

He also added that the workers were even given additional duties during various events. During Covid, the workers were asked to go to other districts for duty and they were not given any allowance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON