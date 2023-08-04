Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana’s work education instructors continue to agitate in Panchkula

Haryana’s work education instructors continue to agitate in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 04, 2023 02:43 AM IST

They are protesting at the ground behind Shiksha Sadan Sector 5 of Panchkula regarding their demand for implementation of 2013 Bylaws and grade pay

The ongoing fast unto death by Haryana’s work education instructors, employed under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in government schools, entered Day 2 on Thursday.

President of the protesters’ committee, Rajat Bhatt said continuous indifferent treatment by the education department had caused anger among the employees and forced them to take such extreme step. (HT Photo)
President of the protesters’ committee, Rajat Bhatt said continuous indifferent treatment by the education department had caused anger among the employees and forced them to take such extreme step. (HT Photo)

They are protesting at the ground behind Shiksha Sadan, Sector 5, regarding their demand for implementation of 2013 Bylaws and grade pay.

President of the protesters’ committee, Rajat Bhatt said continuous indifferent treatment by the education department had caused anger among the employees and forced them to take such extreme step. “We met the officials concerned several times regarding the demands but to no avail,” he added.

“All employees directly recruited under Samagra Shiksha, apart from work education instructors, have benefits of 2013 Bylaws and grade pay. Even the salary of vocational teachers recruited through various companies also increased to 32,000, whereas, the wage of work education instructors got a raise of only 5,000 in the last nine years,” he added.

He also added that the workers were even given additional duties during various events. During Covid, the workers were asked to go to other districts for duty and they were not given any allowance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out