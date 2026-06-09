Haryanvi folk singer Pepsi Sharma dies at 38

Haryanvi folk artist and Ragini singer Pepsi Sharma (38) died on Monday following a sudden health complication. According to family sources, Sharma complained of severe chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad where he died during the treatment. A resident of Patla village of Ghaziabad district, Pepsi Sharma had carved a niche for himself in the field of Haryanvi folk music and Ragini singing. Rising from a rural background, he earned widespread recognition through his stage performances and cultural programmes across Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and several other states. Haryanvi folk artist and Ragini singer Pepsi Sharma (38) died on Monday following a sudden health complication.

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Bahadurgarh MC launches drive to promote eco-friendly shopping

ROHTAK : In a move towards reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable living, the Bahadurgarh Municipal Council has launched the “Green Bells: Ring a Bell” campaign to encourage the use of eco-friendly bags in place of single-use plastic bags. The campaign was launched in the presence of district municipal commissioner, Jhajjar, Abhinav Siwach, who called for greater community participation in environmental conservation efforts. Under the initiative, special bells and QR codes are being installed at participating shops across Bahadurgarh. Whenever a customer visits a shop carrying a cloth bag, paper bag or any other eco-friendly alternative, the shopkeeper will ring a bell at the time of billing.

Farmers’ body blames govt policies for falling cotton acreage