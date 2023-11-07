close_game
Hatti community in Sirmaur threatens protest over non-implementation of ST Amendment Act

Hatti community in Sirmaur threatens protest over non-implementation of ST Amendment Act

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 07, 2023 06:28 AM IST

The community’s call for action includes a commitment from women, students from schools, colleges and universities, who will participate in the demonstrations

The Hatti community inhabiting the trans-giri river region in Sirmaur district have warned of protest over non-implementation of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Amendment Act. The community got ST status after the Rajya Sabha passed a bill in this regard on July 26. The members of the community have set a deadline of Diwali (November 12)for the implementation of the bill.

The members said that they plan to Raj Bhawan, where they will seek an audience with the governor, urging him to issue instructions to the state government for the immediate implementation of the Act (HT File Photo)
The members said that they plan to Raj Bhawan, where they will seek an audience with the governor, urging him to issue instructions to the state government for the immediate implementation of the Act

According to the members of the community, they will take their protests across the villages in the region. The community’s call for action includes a commitment from women, students from schools, colleges and universities, who will participate in the demonstrations.

“Our initial approach will follow the principles of Gandhigiri (Gandhian non-violent protest), but if our grievances remain unaddressed, we will escalate our protest to a more forceful level” said Ramesh Singhta, spokesperson of the Hatti Vikas Manch.

The members said that they plan to Raj Bhawan, where they will seek an audience with the governor, urging him to issue instructions to the state government for the immediate implementation of the Act.

The forum officials accused the state government of insulting the Parliament by failing to implement the amended ST Act, labelling it a violation of the Constitution and the rule of law.

