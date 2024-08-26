Have come to pray for Kejriwal’s release: Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday visited the Golden Temple as well as the Durgiana Temple along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and “prayed for release of Delhi CM and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal”. HT Image

Sisodia got bail from the Supreme Court a few weeks ago in connection with corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi liquor policy. Other cabinet ministers and leaders, including Laljit Singh Bhullar, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur, accompanied Mann and Sisodia.

Interacting with mediapersons, Sisodia said, “When I was in the jail, I remembered this holy place because I was fighting a battle of truth. This victory materialised finally and I got justice...I am here to express gratitude.” He said he was behind the bars under a ‘conspiracy’. He lauded the functioning of the Punjab government.

Sisodia said he prayed for release of Kejriwal as well. “Despite all the conspiracies, our team is united,” he added.

CM Bhagwant Mann said, “The case against Sisodia is baseless. We are expecting bail also in the case of Arvind Kejriwal. Prior to this, there was no proof against (AAP leader) Sanjay Singh. These prove that they are trying to break the party by keeping its senior leaders behind bars.”

Mann hailed Sisodia for ‘revolutionising the education sector’.