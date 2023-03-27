Have directed DGP to release youth taken in preventive custody: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government and Punjab Police are working as per law of land in the crackdown against Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De. Mann said he is keeping day-to-day progress in the manhunt on Amritpal and is holding daily meetings with top officials to get daily updates in the matter. (HT File Photo)

Mann, who was in Jalandhar on Monday, said he is keeping day-to-day progress in the manhunt on Amritpal and is holding daily meetings with top officials to get daily updates in the matter.

“DGP Punjab and ADGP (security) have already been directed to release youth, who are under preventive arrest immediately,” Mann said.

Notably, a total of 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state, of which 30 have been found to be involved in substantive criminal activities, while the remaining were under preventive arrest. The government has already released 44 youth from different Punjab jails.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann ruled out any leaks in the information pertaining to Punjab police crackdown against Amritpal for disturbing law and order on March 18. The CM said the law will take its own course in Amritpal Singh’s case. “The state government has taken every decision consciously to maintain peace and amity across Punjab. The government is committed to maintain law and order in the state at all costs,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, former SAD MP Prem Singh Chandumajra met SBS Nagar deputy commissioner NPS Randhawa on Monday and handed over a memorandum regarding immediate release of youth arrested following crackdown on March 18. “As many as 12 youth from the SBS Nagar district are under preventive arrests and are lodged in the jail for no reason. The government should not play with the fire and make youth go through such horrific experiences at such a young age,” Chandumajra said.

