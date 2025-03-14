Have info on illegal mining? Now, tip off Haryana authorities via WhatsApp

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has launched a WhatsApp number (9878380112) to curb illegal mining activities in the state. An official spokesperson said the general public can share information related to illegal mining on this WhatsApp number which will operate 24 hours. (HT File)

The spokesperson said that the bureau is working in a planned manner to stop illegal mining in the state as per the instructions of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“Strict action is being taken against people involved in illegal mining in the state...an appeal is being made to the public that if they find illegal mining anywhere or see any tractor-trailer or any vehicle/vehicle involved in it, then they can alert officials about it on the WhatsApp number...give location of that place and make a video of the vehicles involved in illegal mining...The identity of the person giving the information will be kept confidential,” the spokesperson said.