Have patience if some colour splashes at you on Holi: Anil Vij

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 14, 2025 07:40 AM IST

The minister told this to reporters in Ambala, on the eve of Holi for which administrations at various places in Uttar Pradesh have put restrictions as it coincides during the holy month of Ramadan.

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij on Thursday said those residing in Hindustan, a land of Hindus, should be tolerant if colour splashes on them during Holi.

Anil Vij said, “If you are living in Hindustan - a place of Hindus and if Hindus are celebrating their festival Holi, and if some colour splashes on you - you should have the patience to tolerate it.” (PTI)
Anil Vij said, “If you are living in Hindustan - a place of Hindus and if Hindus are celebrating their festival Holi, and if some colour splashes on you - you should have the patience to tolerate it.” (PTI)

The minister told this to reporters in Ambala, on the eve of Holi for which administrations at various places in Uttar Pradesh have put restrictions as it coincides during the holy month of Ramadan.

Vij said, “If you are living in Hindustan - a place of Hindus and if Hindus are celebrating their festival Holi, and if some colour splashes on you - you should have the patience to tolerate it.”

Drawing parallels with rain, the minister suggested that individuals who are averse to getting wet during downpour stay at home.

“If it’s raining outside, those who don’t have the capacity to get drenched in the rain should remain at their homes. I do not play Holi, and hence, I remain in my home only to leave after the festival ends,” he added.

