Have proof of ‘act of moral turpitude’ by AAP minister: Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday claimed that he had a proof of an “act of moral turpitude” by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday claimed that he had a proof of an “act of moral turpitude” by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference here, Majithia, without naming any minister or providing any credible evidence, said: “This minister has no right to remain in the cabinet and alleged that he was being protected by the party top brass.” Majithia also displayed a pen drive stating that it contained the evidence of the alleged act. HT could not independently verify the content of the drive. The SAD leader said he would soon hand over the storage device to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Flaying Majithia, the AAP accused him of leveling baseless accusations. “Everyone knows that SAD has lost credibility in Punjab. So, its leaders such as Bikram Majithia are frustrated and uttering meaningless things,” said AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON