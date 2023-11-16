Have proof of ‘act of moral turpitude’ by AAP minister: Majithia
Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday claimed that he had a proof of an “act of moral turpitude” by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister.Addressing a press conference here, Majithia, without naming any minister or providing any credible evidence, said: “This minister has no right to remain in the cabinet and alleged that he was being protected by the party top brass.”
Addressing a press conference here, Majithia, without naming any minister or providing any credible evidence, said: “This minister has no right to remain in the cabinet and alleged that he was being protected by the party top brass.” Majithia also displayed a pen drive stating that it contained the evidence of the alleged act. HT could not independently verify the content of the drive. The SAD leader said he would soon hand over the storage device to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Flaying Majithia, the AAP accused him of leveling baseless accusations. “Everyone knows that SAD has lost credibility in Punjab. So, its leaders such as Bikram Majithia are frustrated and uttering meaningless things,” said AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang.
- Topics
- Bikram Singh Majithia