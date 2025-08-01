Have to oversee whole state, will start tour soon: Vij

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Thursday downplayed his name not appearing in a list of MLAs appointed as in-charges where BJP lost in the assembly polls and said that he has an entire state to oversee, for which he will start a tour soon. Vij was speaking to reporters in Ambala and reacted to the list released by Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, appointing the in-charges of the 42 seats, represented by opposition MLAs.

Party leaders said that the BJP MLAs will work at the grassroots level to strengthen the party on these seats, where the saffron party lost.

However, the list does not name three MLAs – chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (Ladwa), Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan (Gharounda) and Vij (Ambala Cantt).

Speaking about his name not being on the list, the 72-year-old leader said, “I am the senior-most MLA, have been elected seven times, so I have to see the whole of Haryana. Thus, I am going to start a tour of the whole state soon and will meet new and old workers and will inquire about their well-being.”

“I am also going to inquire about the well-being of those officers who are not implementing the government’s schemes,” the cabinet minister said in an apparent warning to the bureaucracy.

At a state-level event in Ambala City earlier this week, Vij shared the stage with CM Saini.

Vij said, “I also have several demands, but I won’t share any of them on this stage. I will only request the CM to ask the officers to work wholeheartedly and complete all projects in a time-bound manner.”

This was not the first time that Vij raised the issue, referring to delay in projects. He has expressed his dismay over several projects stalled in his constituency.