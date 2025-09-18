‘Have you seen the muck?’: HC raps Chandigarh administration over state of affairs at Sector-26 Grain Market

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday pulled up the Chandigarh administration for its failure to improve the state of cleanliness at the Sector-26 Mandi. The court asserted that the proceedings before the Supreme Court did not stop the administration from performing its duty to maintain hygiene and accessibility. (HT Photo for representation)

“Have you seen the muck that is there? You cannot even step into the market,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry observed after the court was apprised by the lawyers from Chandigarh administration that the market was to be shifted to Sector-39. However, the process remains in abeyance as the Supreme Court has stayed the process.

The observations from the court came during resumed hearing of a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated on July 30 over dis-ordinary fashion in which the vegetable and fruit market is being allowed to be run by Chandigarh administration.

As the hearing began, the bench asked UT whether it had made arrangements for vendors and Mandi goers. To this, UT’s counsel had informed the court that a third-party contractor, engaged by the marketing committee, was responsible for sanitation and maintenance. Further, it was informed that the market committee had issued show cause notices to the contractor for the failure.

He further informed that the illegal structures had been demolished in August and new security and cleaning agencies are been engaged. In the drive, bulldozers demolished walls constructed in the verandas of several showrooms. Over 25 jhuggis were also removed, and temporary sheds erected by apple traders were also pulled down.

The court asserted that the proceedings before the Supreme Court did not stop the administration from performing its duty to maintain hygiene and accessibility. “It may have been stayed, but that does not prevent you from making some temporary arrangement for the general public at large,” the court orally observed, asking the administration to submit photographs to show what has been done to improve sanitation.

The Sector-39 grain market was planned in 2002 to decongest the Sector-26 grain market, which had no room for further expansion. However, despite multiple attempts over the past years to auction 92 shops, UT failed. Once the shops in Sector 39 are allotted, the Sector-26 grain market will be de-notified in phases, marking the end of an era for one of the city’s oldest wholesale markets, as per the UT officials.

In March this year, the high court dismissed a plea from the traders of Sector-26 vegetable market challenging e-auction process for 23 fruit and vegetable shops in Sector 39. However, the order was stayed by the apex court in April. UT administration began the process of e-auction of 23 fruit and vegetable shops in Sector 39 from March 3 as part of the long-awaited relocation of the Sector-26 grain market.

In the exercise, the UT administration sold 12 out of 23 fruit and vegetable shops in Sector 39. The highest bid was ₹3.85 crore against the reserve price of ₹3.70 crore, while the lowest bid was ₹3.75 crore. The UT administration’s agriculture department earned revenue of ₹45 crore from the auction. The successful bidders will have three years to construct their shops. The auction took place from March 28 to March 31.

Each shop, measuring 120 square yards, had a reserve price of ₹3.70 crore. Unlike the previous system, where shops were sold on a freehold basis, these will be allotted on a leasehold basis for 99 years. In January this year, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria approved the auction of 46 out of 92 fruit and vegetable shops.