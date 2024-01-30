Hawala agent held with 1.78-crore drug money in Bathinda

BATHINDA : The Bathinda police have arrested a hawala agent Tara Chand Pareek with ₹1.78 crore drug money, police said on Tuesday. The Bathinda police have arrested a hawala agent Tara Chand Pareek with ₹ 1.78 crore drug money, police said on Tuesday.

A resident of Ludhiana, Pareek was arrested on January 25 during a probe into an NDPS Act case registered at the canal police station in July last year.

Bathinda superintendent of police (investigation) Ajay Gandhi said that Pareek’s role came to the fore during the questioning of Bikkar Singh, an accused in the NDPS Act case.

The probe stated that US-based Kinderbir Singh, alias Sunny Dyal, was the kingpin of an international narcotics trade. Kinderbir, a native of Tarn Taran, is facing nine cases registered under the NDPS Act and Arms Act in Punjab and Rajasthan.

Bikkar was brought on a production warrant from Agra last week in a drug recovery case registered in Bathinda in 2023.

“Bikkar and Pareek turned out to be the key links in the supply of drug trade. The two were collecting money from peddlers and diverting it to Kinderbir through different hawala channels. Pareek was arrested after Bikkar shared crucial details about him. Pareek has disclosed names of several other persons and our teams are working to make more arrests,” added Gandhi.

In the same case, the local police arrested Simranjit Singh and Harminder Singh of Amritsar on Monday.