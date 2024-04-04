 Hawala racket busted, two held with heroin in Amritsar - Hindustan Times
Hawala racket busted, two held with heroin in Amritsar

Apr 04, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Punjab Police special task force (STF) and Border Security Force (BSF) busted a hawala racket and apprehended two people with one packet of heroin from a border village in Amritsar district

Amritsar : Punjab Police special task force (STF) and Border Security Force (BSF) busted a hawala racket and apprehended two people with one packet of heroin from a border village in Amritsar district, officials said on Wednesday.

On March 28, the BSF received information about the presence of a smuggler with narcotics in a border village in district Amritsar, which was promptly shared with STF Amritsar, said the BSF in a press release.

A joint operation by BSF and STF Amritsar was then conducted on the suspected house at Bhalladwal village. This operation led to the recovery of one packet of heroin (500gm) and the arrest of one suspected person (the owner of the house).

Further investigation, based on information from the accused, led to the arrest of another suspect outside the tourist place “Sadda Pind” in Amritsar, the release said.

This individual, a resident of Chakala Baksh village, admitted during questioning about his involvement in a hawala racket and transferring drug money to Pakistan-based smugglers, said the BSF.

An FIR has been registered against both the smugglers. They were subsequently produced in the district court in Ajnala, which remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.

In another operation, the BSF recovered a packet of suspected heroin (545gm) from a dry drain adjacent to Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday morning. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow and red adhesive tape. An illuminating strip was found attached to the packet.

Chandigarh
