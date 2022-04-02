Hawala racket: Trails shows money was meant to promote terror activities,says J&K DGP
J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that trail of the ₹6.90 lakh Hawala money recovered on Thursday from a Kashmiri man, who had said that he was given the task by former Congress minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh, revealed that it was meant to be used to promote terrorism and separatism.
While addressing mediapersons in Udhampur, Singh said, “We have arrested some people in the case, but Babu Singh is still absconding. We will soon get him and after a thorough probe, we will share all the information. However, the way the Hawala money reached here (in Jammu) and the way it was seized (with four men getting arrested), the trail shows that it was to be used for anti-national activities.”
Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the incident proved how deep the nexus ran between ministers of previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan, Hurriyat and anti-national elements during militancy.
“Shah disclosed that he was tasked by Babu Singh to collect the money from one Omer at Srinagar. After receiving the money from Omer, Shareef came to Jammu and was caught,” additional director general of police Mukesh Singh had said.
On further questioning, Shareef disclosed the names of his local and foreign associates - Javed and Khatib, residents of PoK and Farooq Khan of Toronto in Canada.
Following arrest of Shah, three other men identified as Gurdev Singh of Jammu, Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and Mohammad Sharief Sartaj of Jammu were also detained for questioning regarding the Hawala transaction. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress. The former minister’s cellphone was found switched off and text messages didn’t elicit any response either.
Babu had initially launched the International Democratic Party and then contested and won 2002 assembly elections from Kathua. Subsequently, he was inducted as power minister in the Congress-PDP coalition government during 2003-2005.
Pak using social media to keep terrorism alive: DGP
The DGP further said that social media was being used by Pakistan and its agencies and stooges to keep alive the eco-system of terror.
“But, we keep a watch on social media 24x7 and wherever we come across objectionable and incriminating content, we take strict action. Recently, some elements latently tried to promote the narrative of separatism and they were dealt sternly under the land of law and we will be continue to do so,” he said.
All necessary security arrangement to be made for Amarnath Yatra: J-K DGP
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said all necessary security arrangements will be put in place for the successful conduct of the pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath, scheduled to begin on June 30.
“We have got rid of Covid-19 to a large extent and are expecting a good turnout of enthusiastic devotees (at Amarnath shrine) this year. The capacity of lodgment camps for the devotees has increased accordingly and all necessary security arrangements will be made (for the smooth and successful yatra),” Singh said.
