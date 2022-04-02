Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hawala racket: Trails shows money was meant to promote terror activities,says J&K DGP
chandigarh news

Hawala racket: Trails shows money was meant to promote terror activities,says J&K DGP

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that trail of the 6.90 lakh Hawala money recovered on Thursday from a Kashmiri man, who had said that he was given the task by former Congress minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh, revealed that it was meant to be used to promote terrorism and separatism
J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that former minister Babu Singh, whose name has come up in the Hawala racket, is absconding and will be arrested soon. (PTI)
J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that former minister Babu Singh, whose name has come up in the Hawala racket, is absconding and will be arrested soon. (PTI)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 10:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRavi Krishan Khajuria, Jammu

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that trail of the 6.90 lakh Hawala money recovered on Thursday from a Kashmiri man, who had said that he was given the task by former Congress minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh, revealed that it was meant to be used to promote terrorism and separatism.

While addressing mediapersons in Udhampur, Singh said, “We have arrested some people in the case, but Babu Singh is still absconding. We will soon get him and after a thorough probe, we will share all the information. However, the way the Hawala money reached here (in Jammu) and the way it was seized (with four men getting arrested), the trail shows that it was to be used for anti-national activities.”

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the incident proved how deep the nexus ran between ministers of previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan, Hurriyat and anti-national elements during militancy.

“Shah disclosed that he was tasked by Babu Singh to collect the money from one Omer at Srinagar. After receiving the money from Omer, Shareef came to Jammu and was caught,” additional director general of police Mukesh Singh had said.

On further questioning, Shareef disclosed the names of his local and foreign associates - Javed and Khatib, residents of PoK and Farooq Khan of Toronto in Canada.

Following arrest of Shah, three other men identified as Gurdev Singh of Jammu, Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and Mohammad Sharief Sartaj of Jammu were also detained for questioning regarding the Hawala transaction. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress. The former minister’s cellphone was found switched off and text messages didn’t elicit any response either.

Babu had initially launched the International Democratic Party and then contested and won 2002 assembly elections from Kathua. Subsequently, he was inducted as power minister in the Congress-PDP coalition government during 2003-2005.

Pak using social media to keep terrorism alive: DGP

The DGP further said that social media was being used by Pakistan and its agencies and stooges to keep alive the eco-system of terror.

“But, we keep a watch on social media 24x7 and wherever we come across objectionable and incriminating content, we take strict action. Recently, some elements latently tried to promote the narrative of separatism and they were dealt sternly under the land of law and we will be continue to do so,” he said.

All necessary security arrangement to be made for Amarnath Yatra: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said all necessary security arrangements will be put in place for the successful conduct of the pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath, scheduled to begin on June 30.

“We have got rid of Covid-19 to a large extent and are expecting a good turnout of enthusiastic devotees (at Amarnath shrine) this year. The capacity of lodgment camps for the devotees has increased accordingly and all necessary security arrangements will be made (for the smooth and successful yatra),” Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Additional sessions judge, Pune, SS Gosavi has ordered Ganesh Shivkumar Sagar (47), a resident of Delhi, booked in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud to deposit <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 lakh within three months from the date of the temporary bail. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Cryptocurrency fraud: Pune court directs accused to deposit Rs20 lakh before being released on bail

    PUNE Additional sessions judge, Pune, SS Gosavi has ordered Ganesh Shivkumar Sagar (47), a resident of Delhi, booked in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud to deposit 40 lakh within three months from the date of the temporary bail. Out of 40 lakh, the judge has ordered the accused to deposit 20 lakh immediately before his release.

  • The civic body has set a property tax target of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,200 crore for the next financial year. (Picture for representation only/Amal KS-HT Archive)

    In a first, SDMC crosses 1,000 crore in property tax collections

    New Delhi: Despite the impact of the second and third Covid-19 waves last year, the annual property tax collection of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has crossed the 1,000 crore mark for the first time in the financial year that ended on March 31. The civic body collected over 1,075 crore from 460,000 taxpayers this year, said Radha Krishan, the joint assessor and collector who heads the property tax department.

  • The cyber cell of Pune police has contended that 1,300 bitcoins are missing from the wallets of cyber expert Pankaj Ghode and former IPS officer Ravindra Patil in connection with the multicrore cryptocurrency fraud (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Cryptocurrency fraud: 1,137 bitcoins missing from wallets of cyber expert, ex-IPS officer

    PUNE The cyber cell of Pune police has contended that 1,300 bitcoins are missing from the wallets of cyber expert Pankaj Ghode and former IPS officer Ravindra Patil in connection with the multicrore cryptocurrency fraud lodged at Shivajinagar cyber police station in Pune. According to the prevailing market rates on Saturday, one bitcoin was priced around 35.49 lakh.

  • A wine shop notifies discount on alcohol prices, at New Delhi Railway Station, on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Stores can offer 25% discount on liquor as Delhi govt eases norms

    Liquor stores in Delhi have started offering discounts again on Saturday, a day after the government permitted them to offer up to 25% rebate. The Delhi government had disallowed discounts and promotional offers on February 28 after a rush of buyers led to unruly scenes and overcrowding at retail outlets in violation of Covid guidelines. The discounts were discontinued at a time when Delhi was likely to hold municipal polls in April.

  • District magistrate Prabhu N Singh, who is also the district election officer for Agra, issued guidelines to officials concerned for smooth conduct of MLC polls. (pic for representation)

    Agra administration gears up for MLC polls

    The district administration in Agra is gearing up for voting process for MLC (local bodies) election for Agra-Firozabad constituency scheduled on April 9. Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Yashvardhan Srivastava, who is also deputy election officer, said polling parties will move from Tehsil Sadar premises on April 8 for ensuring start of polling at 8 am on April 9. The polling will continue till 4 pm.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out