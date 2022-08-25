HC asks Punjab to probe how drug-related files went missing
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to investigate how files pertaining to orders passed by a trial court and high court in a drugs case went missing from official records in Ferozepur. The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on station house officer (SHO), Ranjit Singh, now retired, for contempt of court.
The matter pertained to a drugs seizure case in which a first information report (FIR) was registered against one Balwinder Singh on February 19, 2016, at the Ferozepur Cantt police station. During proceedings in the trial court, the accused sought call records of the police personnel who had arrested him at a checkpoint. Balwinder claimed he was not arrested from the spot claimed by the police.
The trial court sought call records and tower locations of officials involved in the arrest on May 17, 2016, and again on January 4, 2017. When the matter reached high court, the HC also directed for the same on August 3, 2016. But the order was not complied with. It came to light that orders passed were not brought to the knowledge of senior officials, including senior superintendent of police from time to time.
The police have now claimed that the matter was brought to the knowledge of then SSP Manvinder Singh, who has died, in a letter on April 28, 2016.
Ravinder Kumar Bakshi, who was SSP between July 27, 2016 and December 23, 2016, when put on contempt notice by the high court, had filed that the orders passed were not brought to his notice. The present SSP, Surinder Lamba, appeared in the court stating that the original file with regard to the court proceedings is missing and an inquiry would be initiated.
“Though it would be difficult for this court to accept completely that the SSP was never made aware of any of the orders, nobody can be punished for willfully disobeying court orders,” the bench observed granting ‘benefit of doubt’ to the SSPs.
“..undoubtedly the orders passed by the trial court, and this court, directing the call details record of the police party as is stated to have arrested the petitioner, were duly conveyed at least to the SHO, Ranjit Singh,” the court concluded adding that he can’t be held to be not guilty of deliberate disobedience of the court orders.
Holding him guilty of willfully disobeying the court orders, the HC observed that harsh punishment should be given to him and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him. The fine should be deposited in high court registry within a month, the court directed. The HC further directed the state government that the probe into the missing files should be completed within four months and court be apprised of findings on December 12.
I-T dept raids pharma company across states
Suspecting tax evasion, the investigation wing of income tax department conducted simultaneous raids on over 30 premises of Gurmail Brothers - pharmaceutical company in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh among other areas - on Wednesday. The Gurmail family is close to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. With its headquarters in Ludhiana, raids were conducted at shops of the group in Pindi street, Model Town, near DMC and CMC hospitals, Pakhowal road etc.
Delhi adds 945 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths; positivity rate at 5.55%
Delhi on Wednesday saw a slight decline in its daily Covid tally after 945 new cases were recorded, which pushed the caseload to 19,96,352, according to the health department's bulletin. Six more patients died on Tuesday and the toll has climbed to 26,442. The total recoveries in Delhi are over 19.65 lakh with 1,285 recuperating from Covid on Wednesday. The positivity rate in Delhi is at 5.55%, compared to 6.14% on Tuesday.
Sangrur medical college: HC asks Punjab to maintain status quo on construction
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered status quo on construction of a medical college in Sangrur. The high court bench of justice Ritu Bahri and justice Nidhi Gupta acted on the plea from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann had laid foundation stone of medical college on August 5. Senior advocate, Kanwaljit Singh, said that this is second round of litigation in high court pending since 1986.
Spice of Life | Travelling back in time to good old days at Sanawar
My alma mater, Lawrence School, Sanawar, is celebrating its dodransbicentennial anniversary with various events planned through the year. One such event is a forthcoming book release on Founders Day containing stories written by its alumni and staff. Tales of Sanawar is a collection of anecdotal narrations spanning 175 glorious years of the school's existence. Nostalgia was evident reliving those days when life was simple and unclouded by experiences of loss, failure, judgement or rejection.
Set up sub-centres of cancer institute in Jalandhar, Amritsar: Sukhbir
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh, to the nation. The SAD president called for establishment of sub-centers of the Institute in Majha and Doaba belts to provide treatment against cancer to people of the state. He also requested the Prime Minister to expedite construction of the PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur.
