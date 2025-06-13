Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
HC bar council suspends lawyer’s licence for harassing landlord

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2025 09:54 AM IST

The bar council has held back the name of the lawyer but said that his licence was suspended for “professional misconduct” following a complaint filed by the 70-year-old landlord’s daughter-in-law

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has suspended the licence of a city-based lawyer for one year for harassing his landlord.

As per complaint, the lawyer initially misrepresented himself as a banker but was later found to be a practising advocate. (HT File)
The BCPH has held back the name of the lawyer, but said his licence was suspended for “professional misconduct” following a complaint filed by his 70-year-old landlord’s daughter-in-law. As per the complaint, the lawyer initially misrepresented himself as a banker but was later found to be a practising advocate.

Allegations include non-payment of rent, harassment of the elderly, and demands for monetary compensation in exchange for vacating the premises. The lawyer also allegedly filed false criminal complaints to pressure the family, the BCPH said, adding that the lawyer was proceeded against ex parte as he did not appear despite notices.

With this decision, he is debarred from appearing in any court across India during the suspension period.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC bar council suspends lawyer’s licence for harassing landlord
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
