HC clears decks for removal of illegal temple, gurdwara in Kharar

The Punjab and Haryana high court has cleared the path for demolition of a temple and gurdwara in Kharar, noting that they were unauthorised. HC granted the respondent-managing committees and a residents’ welfare society six weeks to remove the idols, holy scriptures and religious books, and to dismantle the illegal constructions themselves. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court found that both religious structures had been erected in a residential colony without any sanctioned site plan, layout plan or other requisite approvals.

Justice Harsh Bunger granted the respondent-managing committees and a residents’ welfare society six weeks to remove the idols, holy scriptures and religious books, and to dismantle the illegal constructions themselves.

The bench was hearing a petition for removal of illegal, unlawful and unauthorised encroachments. The HC said the Kharar SDM shall initiate all possible steps for removal of holy scriptures/books/idols from the structures after due observance of all religious ceremonies and further take steps, with the help of police, to remove such unauthorised constructions on expiry of period mentioned. It made clear that the entire expenses for the process will be recovered from the respondents concerned.