HC declines former Punjab DGP Saini’s prayer for seven-day prior notice

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday declined a prayer from former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, which demanded that if he is required, in any other case, a seven-day prior notice be given to him.

The high court bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan modified 2021 order of a coordinate bench wherein Saini was given protection from arrest in FIRs, likely to be registered by the Punjab Police. The state government had approached the Supreme Court against the high court order. In turn, the apex court had directed high court to reconsider the case and assign it to some other bench. Following this, it was taken up by this bench now.

The high court bench of Justice Jhingan disposed of the plea and has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by ADGP SS Srivastava to probe two criminal cases registered against Saini during the previous Congress government. The SIT was constituted with the consent of both the parties.

These include one registered in September 2020 under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Mohali and second registered in August 2021 on similar charges besides criminal conspiracy.

The court also said that if he is nominated as an accused in another FIR of September 2021, probe of that FIR would also be handed over to the SIT. Further, in case the petitioner would be required in this FIR, seven days prior notice would be given to him, it added.

The court asked him to join the probe if asked for by the police in the cases where his arrest has been stayed. The court also rejected his plea for exemption from personal appearance in trial courts in view of him having ‘Z’ category security and said that same could be made before the court concerned.