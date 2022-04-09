HC declines former Punjab DGP Saini’s prayer for seven-day prior notice
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday declined a prayer from former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, which demanded that if he is required, in any other case, a seven-day prior notice be given to him.
The high court bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan modified 2021 order of a coordinate bench wherein Saini was given protection from arrest in FIRs, likely to be registered by the Punjab Police. The state government had approached the Supreme Court against the high court order. In turn, the apex court had directed high court to reconsider the case and assign it to some other bench. Following this, it was taken up by this bench now.
The high court bench of Justice Jhingan disposed of the plea and has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by ADGP SS Srivastava to probe two criminal cases registered against Saini during the previous Congress government. The SIT was constituted with the consent of both the parties.
These include one registered in September 2020 under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Mohali and second registered in August 2021 on similar charges besides criminal conspiracy.
The court also said that if he is nominated as an accused in another FIR of September 2021, probe of that FIR would also be handed over to the SIT. Further, in case the petitioner would be required in this FIR, seven days prior notice would be given to him, it added.
The court asked him to join the probe if asked for by the police in the cases where his arrest has been stayed. The court also rejected his plea for exemption from personal appearance in trial courts in view of him having ‘Z’ category security and said that same could be made before the court concerned.
-
AAP state in-charge meets CM Bhagwant Mann, discusses civic body poll plan
Aam Aadmi Party state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh met chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday to discuss the party strategy for the elections to four municipal corporations later this year. Jarnail meeting with the chief minister was part of the efforts to plan for the civic body polls in Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar to be held in December. Jarnail congratulated Mann for the steps taken by his government.
-
Punjab to set up 333 urban wellness centres: Vijay Singla
The Punjab government will set up 333 urban wellness centres in urban and semi-urban areas across the state, health minister Dr Vijay Singla announced on Friday taking a step forward towards implementing the Delhi's health model in the state Dr Singla along with Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan reached the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot to attend the 16th annual conference of the North Zone Association of Plastic Surgeons on Friday.
-
Punjab: Two held for smuggling 10kg gold from Sharjah
The directorate of revenue intelligence has arrested two persons from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling 10kg of gold worth around ₹1.9 crore from Sharjah, officials said on Friday. Both the accused are residents of Jalandhar and had visited UAE on tourist visa. The arrests were made on April 5. On February 25, three persons were arrested from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling over 9kg of gold in the form of paste from Sharjah.
-
Start cleaning, flood protection works, Punjab CM tells ACS
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the additional chief secretary, water resources, to initiate the cleaning and flood protection works at the vulnerable sites across the state well before the onset of monsoon. The CM also asked the ACS to regularly oversee the flood protection works being undertaken in close coordination with the DCs across the state. He further asked the forest department to explore maximum opportunities for promotion of ecotourism.
-
Drugs case: Bikramjit Majithia to get better facilities, round-the-clock security in jail
Acting on a notice issued by the Mohali court, the Patiala Central Jail authorities on Friday filed their reply in the court stating that former cabinet minister and an accused in the drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia will now get better and improved facilities and round-the-clock security cover in the jail. However, the court has reserved an order on both applications of Majithia's for April 11.
