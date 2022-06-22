HC defers hearing on plea of former Congress minister Ashu
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday deferred hearing till July 6 on former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s plea, seeking directions to the state police to conduct a fair and proper inquiry into complaints of alleged corruption against him and grant him opportunity of hearing before registration of a criminal case.
His lawyers further demanded that Ashu be given seven days prior notice, in the event of police’s plan to arrest him.
It was argued that unsuccessful contractors, who were ineligible to participate in e-tender process of the Punjab government during the year 2018 to 2022, in order to wreck vengeance and harass the former minister, have now filed complaints against him.
They are accusing the petitioner of corruption in awarding tenders for transportation of food grains during Congress government. They remained silent all this while, but now, with change of government are complaining about the tendering process, the lawyers argued, seeking court’s intervention.
The arguments were heard for some time by the bench of justice Vikas Suri and posted the matter for July 6 upon request from his lawyers as they submitted that they be given some time to place on record “additional material” to buttress their arguments.
