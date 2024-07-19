HC directs pension revision for aided School pensioners

In a response to a petition filed by the pensioners of the privately managed government aided schools, the Punjab and Haryana high court, in its final judgement has directed the finance and education secretary of the state to provide financial benefit of revised pension as per 6th pay commission from July 2024 by fixing their pension with effect from January, 2016. The orders were issued on July 11 and detailed copy of judgement was released on Thursday. (iStock)

The orders were issued on July 11 and detailed copy of judgement was released on Thursday.

The judgment addresses a series of eleven writ petitions that share common legal questions and facts. The petitioners, including KK Sharma, a retired principal of an aided school in Khanna, argued that, based on the 6th Punjab Pay Commission’s recommendations, their pensions should be revised from January 1, 2016, along with arrears and interest.

The state’s counsel, informed by Parvinder Pal Singh, additional chief secretary (education), Punjab and supported by an additional affidavit from Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, secretary to the Government of Punjab, department of finance, confirmed that the 6th Pay Commission’s benefits would be implemented for pensioners starting January 1, 2016. However, the actual financial benefits will commence from July 1, 2024. The arrears from January 1, 2016 to June 30, 2024, are still under consideration and will be addressed by the competent authority within six months.

The department of school education has issued a notification dated June 27, 2024, regarding the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission’s recommendations for retirees of privately managed government aided schools. The revised pension payments will begin from July 1, 2024, with pensions being recalculated notionally from January 1, 2016.