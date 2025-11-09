HC directs Punjab DGP to probe 2 Sangrur women’s allegations of police harassment

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the Punjab director general police (DGP) to look into the allegations of two Sangrur women that police are harassing villagers after an NRI from their village posted an “objectionable video” about chief minister Bhagwant Mann on social media. The Punjab and Haryana high court directed the DGP to look into their representation and take action in accordance with law, and protect their life and liberty, if any threat perception is there. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The petition from Karamjeet Kaur and Surinder Pal Kaur from Phaguwal village in Sangrur was taken up by the bench of justice Subhas Mehla. The court directed the DGP to look into their representation and take action in accordance with law, and protect their life and liberty, if any threat perception is there.

They had stated in their petition that the DGP was given a representation over the targeting of villagers by local police. However, no action was taken. It was alleged that the petitioners and other villagers are called to the police station during late hours and raids are conducted during evening hours just to harass them as an NRI from the village, Jagmandeep Singh Samra, a distant relative of the petitioners, posted some objectionable video regarding the chief minister. It was further alleged that the local police have categorically told the villagers that the harassment will continue till the time the video in question is not removed by the NRI. In fact, two of the villagers were initially illegally detained and subsequently implicated in a false case, the petition in HC had alleged, seeking a CBI probe into the FIR registered against the two persons and protection of their life and liberty.