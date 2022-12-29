Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC dismisses plea challenging govt order terminating extensions, re-employments

HC dismisses plea challenging govt order terminating extensions, re-employments

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Court can interfere with the change in policy only after being satisfied that the same is irrational or perverse, HC observed while dismissing a plea challenging the state government order to terminate all extensions

The Himachal Pradesh High Court observed on Wednesday while dismissing a plea challenging the state government order to terminate all the extensions and re-employment accorded by the previous government.
The Himachal Pradesh High Court observed on Wednesday while dismissing a plea challenging the state government order to terminate all the extensions and re-employment accorded by the previous government.
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The court can interfere with the change in policy only after being satisfied that the same is irrational or perverse, the Himachal Pradesh High Court observed on Wednesday while dismissing a plea challenging the state government order to terminate all the extensions and re-employment accorded by the previous government.

Passing orders on a petition filed by one Om Prakash Sharma, the division bench of justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and justice Varinder Singh said: “It is in the larger public interest that the services of the re-employed needs to be dispensed with as the retired employees per se do not have any right of re-employment”.

The petitioner contended that he retired from the post of tehsildar on March 31, 2021. As per the policy formulated by the then state government for re-engaging retired employees for a further period of one year on a contract basis, so that the experience of such employees could be utilised meaningfully, he was assigned the post of tehsildar (bank recovery) with HP on April 6, 2022, for one year after the approval of board of directors.

However, after the change of the guard in the state, the new government ordered the termination of extensions or re-employments accorded by the previous government except in medical colleges vide a letter dated December 12.

As a fallout and direct outcome of this letter, the services of the petitioner were also terminated. Aggrieved by the action of the state government, the petitioner filed the instant petition with a prayer to quash and set aside the aforesaid order of the state government.

The counsel for the petitioner vehemently argued that the services of the petitioner could not have been terminated without following basic principles of natural justice and fair play and the action of the respondents is in violation of the provisions of the Constitution, more particularly, Articles 14 and 16 thereof.

After hearing counsel for the petitioner at a length and going through the record of the case, the court found that nothing prevents the respondents to review their policy. The court observed that it was more than settled that policy can be reviewed by the competent authority from time to time. The court can interfere with the change in policy only after being satisfied that the same is irrational or perverse. The court noticed that the petitioner was not re-employed after giving wide publicity that too by inviting the best talents. The court found justifiable reason to withdraw the earlier decision to grant re-employment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out