HC disposes of plea from Khemka on Central government empanelment

The high court on Tuesday disposed of a plea from Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka, challenging a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order, wherein, his plea seeking direction to Centre to consider his empanelment was dismissed.

The high court disposed of the plea, with a direction that in case he files a fresh representation within two weeks, the authority concerned shall pass a speaking order, not later than a month.

Earlier, Khemka had told court that he is merely seeking consideration for empanelment on aspect which was not considered by the CAT. The Tribunal proceeded on a wrong premise that the petitioner was seeking a direction to empanel him, his counsel had told court, adding that he would be satisfied, if his representation is decided by the Centre.

Khemka had moved high court in July 2020 after CAT dismissed his plea. He had argued that non-empanelment at this stage would lead to cascading effect and he will not be able to serve at the Centre permanently. The eligibility criteria for such empanelment required minimum three years’ service at the Centre at the level of deputy secretary and above. He offered himself on a number of occasions, but was not appointed “without any fault on his part”, he had argued.

CAT dismissed the plea, observing that the appointment of a person at Centre can’t be a matter of right. Khemka — who was the topper in computer science and engineering at IIT-Kharagpur in 1988 before he joined the civil services — has been transferred over 50 times in 27 years of his service. Khemka has had run-ins with successive governments on various issues.

In HC, the Centre had told court that he cannot be considered for appointment as he did not fulfill the eligibility criterion.