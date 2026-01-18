HC gives Haryana six weeks to float tender for artificial limbs to Panipat boy

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana government to issue a tender within six weeks for artificial limbs to a Panipat boy who lost his three limbs due to electrocution in 2011. Similar orders were passed in September 2020 as well. However, the execution of the order had been delayed due to various reasons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In 2016, myoelectric prostheses worth ₹50 lakh were given to the boy, Raman, who at the age of five lost both arms and a leg. He had suffered 100% disability on being electrocuted by the sagging 11KV transmission line passing over the roof of his house. Myoelectric prostheses are externally powered artificial limbs that one controls with the electrical signals generated naturally by one’s own muscles. However, these prostheses have become redundant now.

The fresh order came from the high court bench of justice Suvir Sehgal on an application moved by amicus curaie in the case, senior advocate, Anil Malhotra, who had apprised the court that the boy was without artificial limbs for four-five years now as upper limbs provided practically ceased to be of use, as they did not fit him any longer due to his physical growth over the years. He had also raised issues with regard to authorities not adhering to court directions on selection of artificial limbs to be given to the boy.

Now in the January 12 order, the court has ordered Haryana Medical Service Corporation Limited, Panchkula to initiate steps by floating tender etc. for procuring artificial limbs for the boy as has been advised in a report on August 6, 2025 within a period of six weeks. In August 2025, a medical board of PGIMS, Rohtak had opined that the boy needs bionic arms with myoelectric technology for bilateral upper limbs for cosmetic and functional purposes.

In 2013, the high court had awarded compensation to the boy and also directed for providing him artificial limbs as it was found that he suffered due to negligence of authorities. The matter went up to the Supreme Court, which in 2014 had upheld the decision that Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) would pay ₹60 lakh to Raman. Of the amount, ₹30 lakh was to be kept in a fixed deposit till the boy turned 21 years of age. Remaining amount was to be put in an interest-bearing account to enable the child to meet his day-to-day needs. The SC had also directed for providing him with artificial limbs.