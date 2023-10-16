HC grants interim bail to Punjab ex-FM Manpreet Badal in Bathinda plot allotment case

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted interim bail to former finance minister Manpreet Badal in the Bathinda plot allotment case. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted interim bail to former finance minister Manpreet Badal in the Bathinda plot allotment case. (HT file photo)

Manpreet was booked by the vigilance bureau (VB) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) 467 (forging a document that pretends to be a valuable security) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC on September 24.

The plea was taken up by the bench of justice Vikas Bahl and after a brief hearing interim protection from arrest was granted to the former finance minister of Punjab.

A detailed order is awaited.

One of the lawyers, Arshdeep Singh Cheema, who appeared with senior advocate, RS Cheema, confirmed the development.

On October 4, the Bathinda court had dismissed Manpreet’s pre-arrest bail plea.

The VB had acted on the complaint of former MLA Sarup Chand Singla, who alleged irregularities in the purchase of the plots.

Alleges political vendetta to malign his reputation

The whereabouts of the five-time legislator are not known. Punjab Police raided different places, including Shimla and Rajasthan, but drew a blank. However, it was argued that he had appeared before the VB when summoned to join the probe and was ready to do so but the VB was “unfairly insisting on custodial investigation”.

He termed the VB investigation motivated by political vendetta “to please the Punjab chief minister” and claimed that efforts of his arrest were aimed at maligning his reputation.

Singla alleged that Manpreet colluded with Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) officials and his aides to buy two residential plots by abusing his ministerial position and forgery.

Investigators have arrested three persons in this case, who are stated to be Manpreet’s aides.

Says plots bought through e-auction, paid stamp duty

According to the plea, it’s attempted to be portrayed that a conspiracy to usurp these plots at lower rates had started in 2018. “However, it is conveniently withheld that these plots were initially conceived in 2006 as commercial. From 2006-12, several attempts were made to sell these plots, but there were no takers. This shows the plots were not prime properties and the government was unable to sell them for 16 years,” Manpreet argued, adding in 2012 when the decision to convert the plots into residential was taken to try and sell them, he was neither an MLA nor was his party in power. “Rather, it was the complainant’s party (BJP) that was in power. The department was unable to sell these plots for five more years and in 2018 when the first attempt was made to sell them as residential, they failed miserably,” the plea added.

The plots were allotted to two persons in September 2021 by the Punjab Urban Development Authority. Subsequently, Manpreet bought them from the two. Singla had alleged that the allotment was against rules.

However, Manpreet argued that it was an e-auction open to all. He bought them from the two persons by paying the premium over the price to the original allottees and paid the stamp duty of about ₹25 lakh to the state exchequer. He got the money used for the deal by selling a property in Delhi for ₹7 crore, the former minister said.

