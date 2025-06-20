Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

HC initiates PIL on ‘tree felling’ by a realtor in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 20, 2025 07:06 AM IST

The news report quoted a senior officer of forest department of Haryana government claiming that it was not a forest land and was owned by the DLF for years.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has initiated suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on a news report about environmentalists and locals opposing reported felling of trees in Gurugram by a realtor.

The report said representatives of the Aravali Bachao Citizen’s Movement also staged a protest outside a Haryana minister’s residence and have also written to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and union minister for environment for their intervention. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The report said representatives of the Aravali Bachao Citizen’s Movement also staged a protest outside a Haryana minister’s residence and have also written to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and union minister for environment for their intervention. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The report carried on June 12 by an English daily had stated that residents and environmentalists have launched protests over allegations of the process of felling of nearly 2,000 trees on an estimated 40 acre of land in DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram.

The report said representatives of the Aravali Bachao Citizen’s Movement also staged a protest outside a Haryana minister’s residence and have also written to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and union minister for environment for their intervention. The report had also quoted a senior officer of forest department of Haryana government claiming that it was not a forest land and was owned by the DLF for years.

The HC vacation bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal and justice Aman Chaudhary while issuing notice for June 26, said that the issue raised in the petition was being taken up as PIL and listed it for June 26 for responses from the commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram and managing director, DLF Limited.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC initiates PIL on ‘tree felling’ by a realtor in Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On