HC issues notice to ED on Khaira’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the plea of Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who had challenged his arrest in a money laundering case.

The high court has issued a notice for November 29.

The plea was filed in an earlier proceeding in which he had challenged the ED raids at his properties on March 9, 2021, in connection with a 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case. Following raids, the ED had claimed that in 12-odd years ₹4.86 crore were deposited in Khaira’s bank accounts but he declared only ₹99 lakh income to the income tax department.

Khaira, who is in judicial custody now, was arrested by the central agency on November 11.

According to Khaira’s lawyer senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, ED’s action was a case of “witch-hunt” as he has been vocal against the three farm laws enacted by Centre last year.

The ED initiated proceedings under the PMLA even as there was a stay from Supreme Court in the 2015 matter. The ED initiated these proceedings in January when Khaira was vociferous on the issue of farm laws. Raids were conducted in March and even as matter was pending before the high court, Khaira was arrested though he was summoned 11 times since raids, said his lawyer, adding that till now, even grounds of arrests have not been shared by the ED.