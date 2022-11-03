HC issues notice to Jhajjar SP

: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday issued a show cause notice of contempt to Jhajjar superintendent of police (SP).

The notice was issued as the officer was not present even as specific order for the same was passed by the high court on September 30.

The matter pertained to a plea from one Jasvir, who had approached the high court on July 27 seeking directions to the state and police to get the further investigation in an FIR registered on February 26 at police station Sahlawas, Jhajjar, by some higher officer or an independent agency. The FIR pertains to allegations of voluntary causing hurt, attempt to murder and rioting among, others sections.

A reply to the plea was filed on September 15, but when the case was taken up for hearing on September 23, the law officer was not having the copies of the same and sought adjournment of the matter.

When matter was again taken up on September 30, state’s counsel expressed his “helplessness”, stating that despite giving due information to the concerned official, the copy of the police response had not been supplied to AG office.

The court took serious view of the matter and summoned the SP for November 2. However, during proceedings on Wednesday, he remained absent. Lawyers also did not appear as Bar has called for a strike.

Taking serious note of absence of the officer, the court observed that a specific direction was issued to the SP to remain present in court but the same has not been complied with. His absence seemed to be an “intentional and deliberate act” to derail the furtherance of justice and create hindrance in the judicial process, the court further observed seeking response of show cause notice by November 21.