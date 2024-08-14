HC notice on plea seeking 5-cr relief in ‘custodial death’ case

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Punjab government on a plea from a Rupnagar woman seeking ₹5 crore compensation and transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged custodial death of her husband. The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Punjab government on a plea from a Rupnagar woman seeking ₹ 5 crore compensation and transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged custodial death of her husband. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Kabaddi player Charanpreet alias Channi died on July 24 in Rupnagar jail. He was an accused in two drugs case registered in Mohali and third registered in May 2023 in Rupnagar. The wife and petitioner, Gurdeep Kaur, claimed that he was implicated by the police in these FIRs. He died on July 24 in the district jail, Rupnagar. He was in custody since May 2023. Four inmates, including Channi, were beaten up by the police after which he succumbed to injuries, the plea from his wife alleges, claiming that the state authorities are not conducting independent probe and shielding high-ranking officials. Hence, an independent probe should be ordered into the case.

The court, while posting the matter for hearing on September 30, has sought response from the Punjab government and the CBI by the adjourned date.