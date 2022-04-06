HC orders inclusion of 36 Kashmiri Pandits in draw of lots for Bahadurgarh residential society
The Punjab and Haryana high court has on Tuesday directed the Haryana government to include 36 Kashmiri Pandits in a draw of lot for allotment of plots in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh. The draw is to take place on Wednesday.
“The court noted that the Kashmiri Pandits have been ousted from their homes for last 30 years due to terrorism. Hence, ordered that all genuine Kashmiri Pandits be included in draw of lots for plots in Bahadurgarh which is scheduled for April 6, 2022,” their counsel Padamkant Dwivedi said, after the hearing.
The pleas were pending since 2019 for handover of plots to them, which they say were purchased by them in 1991-93. A contempt petition has also been moved by the Kashmiri Pandits, proceedings in which are underway. In all 50 odd persons are affected in this case.
As per their lawyer, the land in question bought by them was acquired by the government in 1995 and released back to HSVP in 1997. But they were not given physical possession. Necessary formalities were completed.
The cases of 150 odd applicants were cleared, but in case 36 persons, their names have been dropped from the draw of lots process due to technical reasons.
In August 2020, the high court had ordered that the petitioners be considered provisionally in the draw of lots. Despite this order, the authorities had sent a letter on March 25 addressed to the president of the Resident Welfare Association of displaced Kashmiri Pandit plot holders in which many of the petitioners have not been included in the list, as per the plea.
Dwivedi said due to long delay and entry of persons with vested interests, the claims of genuine Kashmiri Pandits, including the petitioners, are getting affected. “They are a group of unfortunate families who became first and easy target of fundamentalist terrorism in Kashmir in 1989-90 and were forced to leave their homes,” Dwivedi added.
During 1991-1993, around 180-190 families, including the petitioners, had purchased small residential plots behind Sarai Aurangabad village on the outskirts of Bahadurgarh in Haryana but are yet to get possession of their plots, he added.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
