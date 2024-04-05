HC pulls up PWD over ‘dismal’ condition of Mandi-Manali NH

The Himachal Pradesh high court issued a stern reprimand to the public works department (PWD) over the “dismal” state of the old national highway between Mandi and Manali. The court expressed dismay over the absence of any PWD representatives during the proceedings, highlighting a lack of accountability. The division bench comprising chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua criticised the excessive dust on the highway, which obstructs visibility and poses a serious safety hazard (HT File)

The division bench comprising chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua criticised the excessive dust on the highway, which obstructs visibility and poses a serious safety hazard. Despite the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) indicating that the PWD is responsible for maintenance, the court questioned the state government about the lack of improvement.

The court lamented the apathy of government officials and stakeholders towards addressing the condition of the roads, emphasising the need for proactive measures rather than reactive responses. The chief justice emphasised the importance of the PWD taking action before disasters occur, as post-disaster compensation only leads to misuse of public funds.

The court highlighted its previous observations during a visit to Kullu Manali, noting the persistence of road damage caused by landslides and inadequate maintenance. The matter will be next heard on April 30.