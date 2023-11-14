close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC quashes FIR against Gurmeet Ram Rahim over remarks on Kabir & Ravidas

HC quashes FIR against Gurmeet Ram Rahim over remarks on Kabir & Ravidas

ByAsian News International, Chandigarh
Nov 14, 2023 03:42 PM IST

The bench of Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul observed, “Upon careful scrutiny, this court finds no evidence of any distortion or misrepresentation in the incident relating to the life of Sant Kabir Das. The narrative does not seem to insult the religious sentiments or beliefs of any specific group, as it is deeply rooted in historical resources.”

The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed the FIR registered against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments during his discourse pertaining to an incident involving Sant Kabir Das and Guru Ravidas.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged at Haryana’s Sunaria jail after being convicted for the rape of two dera followers and murder of another one. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Ram Rahim is currently lodged at Haryana’s Sunaria jail after being convicted for the rape of two dera followers and murder of another one.

He was convicted for the rape of two women followers by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017. Later in October 2021, the court had also found him guilty, along with four others, for the murder of Ranjit Singh, a resident of Khanpur Kolian village, Kurukshetra.

