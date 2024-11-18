HC questions Patiala SSP over woman’s death at dera

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a reply from Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) regarding mysterious death of a woman in 2012 allegedly at the dera of preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale. The plea was from the brother of the woman, a Patiala resident, who had claimed that she was poisoned in 2012. (Shutterstock)

The plea was from the brother of the woman, a Patiala resident, who had claimed that she was poisoned in 2012. His allegations are that she was raped and murdered, and police were approached but due to pressure did not investigate the matter. The plea claimed that since 2002 she had become a follower of Dhadrianwale and used to go to his dera. He has also levelled allegations against Dhadrianwale.

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Khsetarpal, taking note of the allegations observed that “in the present case, a novel and extra-legal method of conducting an inquiry by the police has been followed without registration of an FIR,” and sought affidavit from SSP Patiala by November 20.

The court’s observation came after the state’s counsel had told the court that no FIR was lodged in the case in hand. An enquiry was initiated but later “dropped”.

Expressing its displeasure over handling of the case, the court said that the procedure known to law remains that the moment a complaint is filed about the commission of a cognizable offence, the first step to be taken by the police is to register an FIR and thereafter conduct investigation and in case the allegations of an alleged cognizable offence are not found to be true, the police is free to file closure report or if the evidence is found, then file a challan. However, in the case at hand “extra-legal” method was adopted by the police of conducting probe without registration of a criminal case.

“This Court in normal circumstances, would have asked the petitioner to approach the magistrate (with a complaint) …, but since the offence alleged is of murder, this court is inclined to interfere,” it recorded asking the SSP to justify the probe without an FIR.