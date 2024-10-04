HC seeks Chandigarh admn’s reply on PIL regarding group home for mentally ill

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Chandigarh administration on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a policy for admission and standard operating procedure for smooth functioning of group home for mentally ill in Sector 31. The plea says Chandigarh has approved levy of ₹ 20 lakh as security deposit from all the residents without any discussion with the stakeholders. (HT Photo)

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal has sought response by November 15.

The plea demanded issuance of direction to take steps for rationalisation of security deposit to be charged as is done in senior citizen homes in the city. The plea also demanded that 25% of seats be kept reserved for economic weaker section and further implementation of provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 in letter and spirit.

As per the plea, no guidelines have been finalised by the UT for the proposed group home, which could be made operational anytime now.

The plea says UT has approved levy of ₹20 lakh as security deposit from all the residents without any discussion with the stakeholders. As per the plea, thirty five thousand is to be charged for a suite per month, twenty five thousand for single rooms per month and sixteen thousand for twin sharing basis. EWS category admissions are also to be charged eight thousand per month for twin sharing basis.

The plea says charges proposed by UT are exorbitant and the move would make it unaffordable for prospective applicants. While the respondent department is running a senior citizens home for the same category entirely on its own expense. However, in the case of persons with mental disabilities they are expected to shell large sums, the plea said seeking high court intervention.