HC seeks details of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs from trial courts, govts
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday sought requisite information about criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
The HC also sought similar details from the district and sessions judges with stages of trials to ensure their speedy disposal.
The order was passed by the bench of justice Rajan Gupta and justice Karamjit Singh during resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated upon apex court orders on monitoring trials against MPs and MLAs (sitting or erstwhile).
The court also asked that an officer of the rank of inspector general of police (IGP) be deputed by respective authorities to assist court and asked registry to list case on a date when it can be taken up through physical hearing.
During the hearing, the amicus curaie, senior advocate Rupinder Khosla told court that as per information supplied by the registry, only two cases are pending before the HC but added that he can get fresh report to ensure that no case pertaining to MPs or MLAs has been left out of the list.
Khosla had also pointed out that information may also be required from the Centre, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and other central investigating agencies as the apex court order talks about the trial of all criminal cases.
The court though observed that as all sessions’ judges have been asked to furnish case details, same can be provided by them. Before the apex court it had come to light that 35 criminal cases are pending against Punjab legislators including 21 cases against sitting MPs or MLAs.
In Haryana, 42 lawmakers are facing criminal cases including 11 sitting and 31 former MPs and MLAs. The HC initiated the proceedings on February 15.
