HC seeks Haryana police’s response on anticipatory bail plea of shooting coach

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Saturday sought response from Haryana police on the anticipatory bail plea from a national shooting coach, Ankush Bhardwaj, accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old national-level shooter during a competition in Faridabad last month. The incident allegedly took place on December 16 at a Faridabad hotel, a day after the athlete competed in a national-level shooting competition at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Academy in New Delhi. (HT Photo for representation)

The HC bench of justice Amarjot Bhatti has sought response by February 24. It was on January 22, a Faridabad court had dismissed his plea for interim protection from arrest. Before HC, his counsels also pressed for interim protection from arrest. However, the same was not accepted by the court during the brief hearing.

Faridabad police had registered a FIR against now suspended, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) coach under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on January 6.

The incident allegedly took place on December 16 at a Faridabad hotel, a day after the athlete competed in a national-level shooting competition at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Academy in New Delhi. Bhardwaj has denied allegations of sexual assault and claims the case was filed with “ulteriour motives” to “tarnish” his image.

He has accepted that the girl was called to a hotel for which she consented to. But her visit was to discuss her training and performance during the competition. The Mohali based coach, a former international shooter, is associated with private shooting ranges and coaching academies in Punjab and Haryana. The accused was suspended by the NRAI on January 7.