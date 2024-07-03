HC seeks Haryana’s response on plea from Ram Rahim seeking furlough

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from Haryana government on a plea from Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim seeking directions to Haryana for granting him a 21-day furlough. As per record submitted in high court, Ram Rahim, whose jail journey began on August 25, 2017, was granted temporary release from prison for the ninth time on January 19 for 50 days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The plea says an application has been filed before the authorities to consider and decide the application for furlough in accordance with the law under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoner (temporary release) Act, 2022. However, due to a February 29, 2024, order from the high court same has not been considered by the state government.

On February 29, the court had restrained Haryana from granting him parole/ furlough without the permission of the court while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in January 2023, against the frequent paroles to Ram Rahim.

As per record submitted in high court, Ram Rahim, whose jail journey began on August 25, 2017, was granted temporary release from prison for the ninth time on January 19 for 50 days. He is lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district. Ram Rahim has been convicted for 20 years of jail in two rapes (2017) and life term for conspiring murder of a journalist (2019). The high court on May 28 had acquitted him in the case of the murder of former dera manager, Ranjit Singh in 2002. He is also an accused in multiple FIRs pending probe in Punjab about alleged sacrilege incidents reported in the state in 2015.

During the hearing on Tuesday, his counsel, Aman Lekhi had argued that furlough relates to Article 21 of the Constitution (Protection for life and liberty) and that 91 days temporary release in a calendar year is a statutory right of a prisoner, if he found eligible. Lekhi cited various provision of the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoner (Temporary Release) Act, 2022 displaying entitlement of Ram Rahim for furlough. He also referred to a report submitted by the Haryana government as per which 89 convicted prisoners in two or more case sentenced to life imprisonment and term sentences are given concession of parole and furlough.

“..only consequences of multiple conviction are falling into category of “hardcore convicted prisoner” and Ram Rahim does not fall into the category of hardcore convicted prisoner,” he had submitted. The court has sought response from the Haryana government by July 31.