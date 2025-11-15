HC seeks report on custody of infant ‘sold’ by drug addict parents

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday sought a report from the Punjab government on the custody and welfare status of a five-month-old child allegedly sold by his drug-addict parents for ₹1.8 lakh. The petitioner’s counsel, Baltej Sidhu, had told the court that an FIR was registered on October 25 at Bareta police station (Representational Image)

The court acted on the petition from one Labh Singh, a retired boxing coach, and a resident of Ludhiana, who had sought in the public interest litigation to take strict and effective measures to eradicate and control drug menace in Punjab and take steps for the well being of the child.

The petitioner’s counsel, Baltej Sidhu, had told the court that an FIR was registered on October 25 at Bareta police station in Mansa district for alleged incident of sale of the child by the couple merely to satisfy their addiction. “The reports revealed that the couple were once normal, aspiring young parents, the 19-year-old mother being a state-level wrestler, but drugs reduced them to helpless victims, compelled to sell their own flesh and blood,” Sidhu had submitted.

“...across Punjab, addicts are seen pawning every possession, stealing public property, and even turning violent against their own kin. Mothers live in terror of losing their sons to overdose; fathers helplessly watch their homes crumble. Families are vanishing, one addiction at a time. The most sacred bonds - between parent and child - are being torn apart by a white powder called “chitta,” the plea said, adding that despite countless promises, slogans, and campaigns, the state and its machinery have “failed” to act with seriousness and continuity.

“The problem is not one of law enforcement alone, it is one of humanity, rehabilitation, and moral responsibility. The authorities appear to have turned a blind eye to what has become an existential crisis for Punjab,” the plea said citing another case where former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa had stated after the death of his only son that he was a drug addict.