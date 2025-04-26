HC seeks report on Kaithal minor’s sexual assault case

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a report from the Kaithal authorities, about a minor girl, who was subjected to rape and exploited for financial gains by various persons. The matter had come to light in February this year and a criminal case was registered. It has now reached high court as one of the accused person had approached for bail. As per the proceedings, the 17-year-old victim, was initially allured and raped by at least two persons, who further subjected her to rape and sexual harassment by several persons at different places and also made videos of the crime. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Such incidents of sexual abuse of a minor child not only rob the child of her childhood, but the child suffers irrevocable mental and physical trauma and it is impossible for a child to come out of such a trauma,” the bench of justice NS Shekhawat observed taking note of the averments that the girl child has been thrown out of her home and the family is still not ready to own the child.

She is lodged now in Nari Niketan. As per proceedings, after the death of her father, her mother started residing with some other man and the victim was left with her maternal aunt, where again she reportedly met with harassment.

As per the proceedings, the 17-year-old victim, was initially allured and raped by at least two persons, who further subjected her to rape and sexual harassment by several persons at different places and also made videos of the crime.

In order to extract money from others, the duo pressurised her to get the FIR registered against them and also threatened to make her obscene video viral on internet, if she did not agree to their demands. The allegations are also that the local police instead of taking action against the perpetrators of the crime, joined hands with the accused and extorted money from various accused persons.

The high court has now directed the Kaithal authorities, to ensure that all the proper facilities are provided to the victim and the services of counsellor and a medical expert be provided to her. The possibility of extending the benefit of all government schemes to the minor victim be explored and steps be taken to bring the child out of the trauma of the allegations levelled against her, the court said while seeking a report by May 16.