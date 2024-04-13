HC takes note of cannabis ‘growing’ near Chandigarh Secretariat

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Chandigarh administration upon being informed about the wild growth of cannabis plants near the Secretariat building, which houses governments of Punjab and Haryana in Capitol Complex. The court was informed by lawyer PS Sekhon that a large number of cannabis plants were growing in the open area near the Chandigarh Secretariat roundabout and particularly in Rajendra Park. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“..If at all it is happening in the Chandigarh city, it is a matter of grave concern wherein narcotic drugs, as a termite, are playing havoc in the life of not only the common man but in particular the young generation, who is future of this country. Therefore, it needs to be addressed,” the bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil observed, seeking response from UT by April 26.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Earlier, the court was informed by lawyer PS Sekhon that a large number of cannabis plants were growing in the open area near the Secretariat roundabout and particularly in Rajendra Park. Many visitors/passers-by or may be even residents of the city were indulged in misusing the wild growth to their undue advantage and illegal use, he had submitted.

The area pointed out by the lawyer is adjacent to the Secretariat building, and official residences of chief ministers’ of Punjab and Haryana. Rajendra Park, named after first president of India Dr Rajendra Prasad, is spread over 400 acres and includes a helipad that is used by the CMs of two states, governors and other VVIPs.

The bench of justice Moudgil was hearing an alleged case of drugs’ seizure reported in Sangrur. It was during the proceedings of this case that Sekhon had pointed out the wild growth of cannabis in the vicinity of the Secretariat building.

The bench observed that the issue raised was “quite serious”. Taking suo motu note of Sekhon’s submissions, the court asked UT’s senior standing counsel Amit Jhanji to apprise the court with regard to the issue pointed out by the lawyer.