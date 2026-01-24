HC takes suo motu note of senior citizen murder

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday took suo motu note of murder of a lawyer’s wife in Mohali in December. The court also sought status reports on two other crime incidents involving lawyers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry sought a status report on the probe from the Punjab government. Besides, the court also sought status reports on two other crime incidents involving lawyers.

It was on Thursday the general house of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) met and passed a resolution and gave a representation to the chief justice seeking his intervention. The house complained that there was an apparent lack of effective and timely investigation by the concerned police authorities.

The wife of lawyer KK Goyal was murdered on the intervening night of December 29 and 30 at the Goyal residence in Phase 5, SAS Nagar. During the hearing on Friday, the lawyers had raised questions over police investigation and not affecting complete recovery of gold and other items by the police from the accused persons, who had taken away these items after murdering the senior citizen.

Other incidents highlighted were of daylight theft at the residence of Jasmeet Singh Bhatia for which a criminal case was registered on December 25. Lawyers alleged that the accused were identified but Chandigarh police failed to make arrests. They also cited the case of theft at the residence of another lawyer Vishal Handa, four months back, in which they claimed perpetrators were identified but Mohali police failed to make any arrest. The status reports have been sought in these cases also by January 30.