HC to launch skill development programmes for prison inmates

The initiative, themed "Empowering Lives Behind Bars, Real Change: The New Paradigm of Correctional Justice," will be formally inaugurated on December 6, 2025, by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant through a virtual ceremony at District Jail, Gurugram. In a significant push towards reformative justice, the Punjab and Haryana high court, in collaboration with the Chandigarh administration, is set to launch a series of skill development programmes at Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh. (Representational image)

The event will also be attended by Supreme Court judges Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Augustine George Masih, along with chief justice Sheel Nagu and other judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court, underscoring the judiciary’s commitment to rehabilitation-focused correctional systems.

This initiative introduces a transformative approach to prison reform, shifting the focus from confinement to rehabilitation, dignity and reintegration. By providing structured pathways to employment after release, the programme aims to turn prisons into centres of opportunity, helping inmates regain confidence and re-enter society with a sense of purpose.

Under the HC’s direction, Jeevan Dhara, an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), has been established inside Model Jail, Burail. It offers practical and vocational training that integrates hands-on experience with theoretical knowledge. Successful trainees will receive formal certification from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), improving their employability in both government and private sectors.

From the 2025–26 academic session, two one-year certificate courses—Sewing Technology and Woodwork Technician—have been launched, with plans to introduce additional diploma and ITI programmes in trades such as computer engineering, COPA, welding, plumbing, dress making, electrician training and cosmetology.

The initiative also complements a month-long drug awareness campaign involving lawyers, doctors, police officials, educational institutions and para-legal volunteers. With themes such as ‘Awareness Begins at Home & School’, ‘Rise of Responsible Youth’, and ‘Community Rising Strong’, the campaign aims to curb drug abuse through education, legal awareness and community participation.

By focusing on skill development and preventive awareness, the twin initiatives aim to reduce recidivism, promote sustainable livelihoods and secure a safer, more inclusive future.