HCS officer as assembly secretary: Congress MP objects to appointment, writes to Guv

Congress MP from Ambala, Varun Chaudhary on Tuesday objected to the appointment of a 2016 batch Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer, Rajiv Prashad as secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha. The MP in his letter said that on earlier occasions, senior IAS officers were posted as the secretary.

In a letter to the newly appointed governor, Ashim Kumar Ghosh, the Lok Sabha MP said that appointment of an HCS officer as secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha was in contravention of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Service Rules, 1981(amended till date).

As per the Rules of 1981, an IAS officer serving the state in a substantive permanent capacity or a law officer (assistant advocate general, deputy advocate general, senior deputy advocate general) who is qualified to be appointed as public prosecutor can be appointed as secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha by way of transfer. A Haryana Superior Judicial Service officer can also be appointed as secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha by way of deputation. HCS officer Rajiv Prashad who was appointed as secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha earlier worked as additional advocate general in Haryana.

The MP in his letter said that on earlier occasions, senior IAS officers were posted as the secretary. “Posting a junior officer with only nine years of service against the rules is an insult to the apex legislative institution of the state and is going to affect the working of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha adversely,” Chaudhary wrote.

The MP said that the morale of the officers, senior to the HCS officer and officials of the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has already gone down due to the violation of rules and posting of a junior officer as the head of the department.

“I humbly request you to please reconsider the decision and post a senior IAS officer (if at all an officer is to be posted) as the secretary of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha,’’ Chaudhary said.