Headmaster arrested for ‘molesting’ four minor students in Mandi

The police arrested a primary school headmaster for allegedly molesting four minor students from classes 4 and 5. The accused was produced in a court on Saturday.

Station house officer, Jogindernagar, Ashwani, said that the accused was arrested after receiving a complaint on the helpline number. The teacher was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The complaint was made on child helpline number 1098.

The district child protection department reached the school and recorded the students’ statements. The police arrested the accused on Friday evening after registering an FIR on Thursday in Jogindernagar police station of Mandi district.

All four minor girl students have made allegations of molestation against Harish, 51. He belongs to the Ladbhadol area of Mandi. He has been serving in the same school since December 2021.

In another case, the court has sent a shopkeeper who was accused of molesting 11 schoolgirls in Chopal in Shimla district to 14 days judicial custody.

He had served as a commando in the state police and came out of jail about one and a half years ago after serving 22 years of sentence in a murder case. Since then, the accused has been running a shop near the school in the Chopal area. He was arrested by the police on June 20 from Bolieauganj.

He was booked under the POCSO Act after 11 schoolgirls had complained against him for sexually harassing them. The girls, students of a local school, reported that the accused touched them inappropriately when they visited his shop.

The accused, Satya Prakash, is a resident of Bhudak Khagna village in Chopal in Shimla district. According to reports, the girls were harassed when they went to buy items from his shop. The matter came to light on June 15 when a girl told her school’s head girl about the matter. The girls later brought the matter to the notice of the sexual harassment committee of the school.