Ludhiana-Ferozepur road: 38 students among 45 injured in bus-van collision

At least 45 people, including 38 school students, suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a roadways bus and school bus near Kothey Baggu of Jagraon on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Monday afternoon. The PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus driver, meanwhile, managed to escape from the spot after the mishap. (HT Photo)

Of the injured, 24 have been admitted to different hospitals, while the rest who suffered minor injuries were discharged from the hospital after being administered first-aid.

The driver of the Sacred Heart Convent School, Jagraon, bus, Gurmukh Singh of Daudhar village, suffered fractures in both his legs as was stuck inside the bus after the collision. Rescue operations team toiled hard to evacuate him.

On being informed, police teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the PRTC bus driver.

As per eyewitness account, such was the impact of the collision that the PRTC bus dragged the other vehicle along for at least 20 metres before coming to a halt. Both the vehicles involved in the mishap were badly mangled.

Locals, meanwhile, said one side of the state highway had been closed due to ongoing work for road projects and the traffic on both sides had to be redirected to a single road.

The school bus had left the school premises at the end of working hours. As the bus reached near Kothey Baggu village, the roadways bus coming from the Moga side hit it in a bid to overtake a car.

Eyewitnesses also recalled hearing the children’s cries. Some of the passers-by came to their aid, rushed them before rushing them to nearby hospitals in their own vehicles before informing the police.

On being informed, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Col Amit Sareen, superintendent of police (SP) Harinderpal Singh Parmar and other officials reached the spot.

Sharing further details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satinderpal Singh said police have registered an FIR against the PRTC bus driver and a hunt is on for his arrest.

The DSP added that 13 injured people were rushed to the Ludhiana civil hospital, while seven students were admitted to private hospitals. Four injured are admitted to the civil hospital in Jagraon.