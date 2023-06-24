Chandigarh health dept releases advisory on vector-borne diseases

An advisory has been issued by the health department due to the frequent rainfall experienced in June, resulting in the accumulation and stagnation of water in both artificial and natural sources in residential areas. The situation increases the risk of mosquito breeding, which can lead to the spread of vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue. HT Image

In case of fever, report to the nearest health facility. Remember dengue ELISA test (Ns1/IgM) is the recommended confirmatory test for dengue as per the government of India. Free dengue testing facilities are available at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Research (PGIMER) department of virology, GMCH-32 department of microbiology, GMSH-16 department of microbiology, CH Manimajra, CH 22 and CH 45.

Precautionary measures to prevent dengue. (HT)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON