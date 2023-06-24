Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh health dept releases advisory on vector-borne diseases

Chandigarh health dept releases advisory on vector-borne diseases

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 24, 2023 01:55 AM IST

Remember dengue ELISA test (Ns1/IgM) is the recommended confirmatory test for dengue as per the government of India

An advisory has been issued by the health department due to the frequent rainfall experienced in June, resulting in the accumulation and stagnation of water in both artificial and natural sources in residential areas. The situation increases the risk of mosquito breeding, which can lead to the spread of vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue.

HT Image
HT Image

In case of fever, report to the nearest health facility. Remember dengue ELISA test (Ns1/IgM) is the recommended confirmatory test for dengue as per the government of India. Free dengue testing facilities are available at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Research (PGIMER) department of virology, GMCH-32 department of microbiology, GMSH-16 department of microbiology, CH Manimajra, CH 22 and CH 45.

Precautionary measures to prevent dengue. (HT)
Precautionary measures to prevent dengue. (HT)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rainfall dengue
rainfall dengue
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out