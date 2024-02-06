Healthcare milestone: First successful renal transplant at PGIMS Rohtak

The Haryana government on Monday applauded PGIMS Rohtak doctors for successfully conducting the first renal transplant surgery on February 4. The team successfully transplanted both the kidneys of the brain-dead donor patient to the two needy patients in PGIMS, Rohtak and also successfully managed to extract the liver of the donor and sent the same to ILBS, Delhi for liver transplant, thus saving three lives. (HT File)

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the medical team consisting of transplant surgeons Dr Vivek Thakur and Dr Gaurav Shankar Pandey; nephrologists Dr Arun Dua and Dr Ankur Goel; the anaesthesia team consisting of Dr Mamta; Dr Ashish and Dr Asha, along with their mentor Dr Ashish Sharma, for achieving the milestone.

“Haryana takes immense pride in announcing yet another significant milestone in the healthcare sector. February 4 marks a historic moment as the first renal transplant surgery was successfully conducted at PGIMS, Rohtak, the first in the government facility in the state of Haryana,” an official spokesperson said.

In a compassionate move towards recognising the selfless act of organ donation, as a small token of gratitude, ₹5 lakh was announced to be given to the family of the donor.

The chief minister said that renal transplant, which is a complex and lifesaving procedure, was earlier only available in private sector hospitals of Haryana costing ₹8 to ₹10 lakh. He said now this facility will be available at a nominal amount for poor and needy patients of the state in PGIMS Rohtak.