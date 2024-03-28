Heaps of waste cover LIT plot in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust’s (LIT) apparent failure to stop the accumulation of debris and garbage on plot at a prime location in Model Town continues to irk area residents and commuters besides turning the space into an eyesore. Residents also complained that the waste has now made its way to the adjacent roads. (HT File Photo)

According to LIT officials, the land in question is embroiled in a dispute stemming from allegations of misconduct during an auction conducted a few years ago. This legal battle has entangled both the buyers involved and the LIT in a prolonged court case.

Local residents and commuters, however, have repeatedly raised concerns about the piling waste with the area legislator and authorities concerned to no avail.

Nitin Dawar, a resident living adjacent to the LIT site, lamented the authorities’ inaction, saying despite numerous appeals, the garbage and debris remain uncleared. The persistent foul smell emanating from the site has made living conditions intolerable for nearby residents, adversely impacting their health.

Jaspal Singh, another resident of Model Town Extension, criticised the authorities for allowing prime land to deteriorate into a dumping yard. He urged the state government to intervene and ensure a clean and green environment to safeguard public health from the hazards posed by the dump, which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies.

In response, LIT chairperson Tarsem Bhinder acknowledged the ongoing legal dispute over the land, but assured that efforts are being made to resolve the issue and alleviate the plight of affected residents.