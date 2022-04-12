Heat wave in major parts of Haryana
Major parts of Haryana are grappling with heat wave, with temperature hovering above 40°C. A spokesman of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh said Hisar and Gurugram recorded 44.2°C each on Monday, which is the highest in Haryana. Hisar reported a minimum temperature of 19.2°C in early morning.
“Most parts of Haryana recorded temperature above the 40°C-mark. Ambala reported 41.2°C, Narnaul 43.5°C, Rohtak 42.7°C, Bhiwani 42.5°C and Sirsa 43.7°C. The state witnessed 6 to 8 degree more temperature than normal,” the spokesman added.
The spokesman said northern parts of Haryana including Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar are likely to get some respite from the heat on the night of April 13 as light rain is forecasted in these districts.
School-going students complained of hot waves and their parents expressed worry about the rise in mercury.
Residents of many rural areas of Haryana complained of power cuts and some khap leaders have urged the power department to ensure proper power supply from 10am to 6pm in villages. The leaders said, otherwise, they will be forced to launch an agitation against the government.
-
No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana, Punjab; some respite ahead
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3C, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5C in Narnaul and at 42.5C in Bhiwani. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4C. People may get some respite from the sweltering heat on Wednesday.
-
Goa Congress mulls ‘shadow cabinet’ to take on BJP govt
The new state chief of the Congress in Goa, Amit Patkar, on Monday said that the party should set up a 'shadow cabinet' to be an effective opposition and to keep up the pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Patkar was formally handed charge as state Congress president in the presence of party's senior observer P Chidambaram, desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and others in Panaji on Monday.
-
No plans for bonus on wheat, says Haryana agriculture minister
Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the government does not have any plan to provide bonus on wheat. He said results of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh polls have exposed the so-called jathedars (leaders of farm unions) as farmers have rejected them. “Samyukta Kisan Morcha should not raise its issues in Haryana as the state government is already providing best facilities to its farmers and many schemes have been started for their welfare,” he added.
-
RTI reply: Haryana spends ₹29.51 crore annually on 275 ex-MLAs’ pension
As per the list, Congress' senior leader and seven-times MLA Capt Ajay Singh Yadav is drawing the highest pension of ₹2.38 lakh per month, followed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's ₹2.22 lakh. Even former chief minister late Bhajan Lal's widow, Jasma Devi is getting a family pension of ₹99,619 besides ₹61,800 she is getting for being an ex-MLA.
-
Judicial custody for PTC MD in sexual harassment case
A Mohali court on Monday sent PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan to judicial custody in connection with sexual harassment charges levelled by a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant. The counsel for the MD has applied for bail. The victim had alleged that all participants had auditioned at the PTC office, Industrial Area 138, Phase 8-B, Mohali. Arrangements for the girls' stay were made at JD residency, Phase-5, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics