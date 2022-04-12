Heat wave in major parts of Haryana

Major parts of Haryana are grappling with heat wave, with temperature hovering above 40°C. A spokesman of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh said Hisar and Gurugram recorded 44.2°C each on Monday, which is the highest in Haryana. Hisar reported a minimum temperature of 19.2°C in early morning.

“Most parts of Haryana recorded temperature above the 40°C-mark. Ambala reported 41.2°C, Narnaul 43.5°C, Rohtak 42.7°C, Bhiwani 42.5°C and Sirsa 43.7°C. The state witnessed 6 to 8 degree more temperature than normal,” the spokesman added.

The spokesman said northern parts of Haryana including Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar are likely to get some respite from the heat on the night of April 13 as light rain is forecasted in these districts.

School-going students complained of hot waves and their parents expressed worry about the rise in mercury.

Residents of many rural areas of Haryana complained of power cuts and some khap leaders have urged the power department to ensure proper power supply from 10am to 6pm in villages. The leaders said, otherwise, they will be forced to launch an agitation against the government.