Heat wave to continue in Himachal for next 5 days: IMD

As the maximum temperature continues to rise, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla centre on Sunday said that heat wave is likely to continue at isolated pockets in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh for next four to five days. The weather office, in an official communique, also said that there is also possibility of severe heat wave in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan. (HT File)

The weather office, in an official communique, also said that there is also possibility of severe heat wave in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan (Nalagarh, Baddi, Parwanoo), Sirmaur (Dhaulakuan, Paonta Sahib) and Kangra(Gaggal, Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur, Dehra, Jaswan) and adjoining areas.

“The average maximum temperatures in the state are likely to increase by 2 to 3°C and likely to remain appreciable above normal during the period. The average minimum temperatures for mid hills, low hills/ plain areas of the state are likely to increase by 2 to 3°C and will remain above normal whereas the minimum temperatures for high hill areas of the state likely to decrease by 1 to 2°C and will remain normal during this period,” the IMD said.

Una seethes at 44.2 degrees

The average maximum temperature was above normal in Himachal on Sunday. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 44.2 degrees, followed by 44.0 degrees recorded in Neri, 42.4 in Bilaspur, 41.9 degrees in Dhaulakuan and 40.3 degrees in Sundernagar. While Kangra recorded 40.0 degrees maximum temperature, Chamba and Mandi recorded the maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees.

The maximum temperature recorded in Shimla was 29.5 degrees.