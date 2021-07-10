Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Heatwave subsides in Chandigarh, Sunday may ring in monsoon rain
A woman’s dupatta wafts in the wind at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Heatwave subsides in Chandigarh, Sunday may ring in monsoon rain

After staying over 40°C for two days, day temperature drops to 36.8°C as easterly winds return to city
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 01:36 AM IST

While the easterly winds have started blowing in the city, its wait for monsoon’s revival has grown longer.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, rain is not expected before Sunday and Saturday will see only a partly cloudy sky.

On the bright side, after reeling under the heatwave for two days, Chandigarh saw the maximum temperature going down from 40.5°C on Thursday to 36.8°C on Friday, but it was still two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also decreased from 30.6°C to 28.6°C, four degrees above normal.

The temperature is likely to reduce further after monsoon’s return on Sunday.

“Chances of rain are higher on Sunday, while on Saturday some precipitation may occur due to local systems. Monsoon is likely to pick up from Sunday when light to moderate rain up to 30 mm is expected. Chances of heavy rain, along with gusty winds up to 40km/h, are also there,” said an IMD official.

Over the next three days, the heatwave is expected to remain at bay as the maximum temperature will be between 32°C and 37°C, and the minimum temperature will stay around 28°C.

